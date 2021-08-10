The Face-Off at TPC Toronto Osprey Valley Returns

NHL Stars Tyler Seguin & Mark Scheifele to take on James Duthie & Shawn McKenzie in the return of The Face-off

Celebrity event to donate $50,000 and raise profile for charitable causes

Caledon, Ont. – The Face-off, an 18-hole celebrity match for charity at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, is returning in 2021 with two star-studded teams.



The 18-hole competition will see $50,000 in donations made by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the Humeniuk Foundation to four different charities, featuring teams of two captained by TSN host James Duthie and six-time NHL All-Star Tyler Seguin.



Conducted with One Eleven Management Group, The Face-off will take place August 16 on TPC Toronto’s Heathlands course, with live social media coverage and a feature-length video by award-winning production company Fourth Frame Films to follow shortly after the competition.



“We were so thrilled with the The Face-off last summer, not only for the buzz it generated but the profile that the participants were able to raise for some outstanding charitable causes,” said TPC Toronto President Chris Humeniuk. “We’re excited to see The Face-off return again this year and look forward to a fun day on the course.”



Duthie, who came up short last year against Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and comedian and actor Gerry Dee, has selected Sportsnet hockey reporter Shawn McKenzie as his partner this year. They will go up against Seguin, a former Stanley Cup Champion heading into his 12th NHL season with the Dallas Stars and his partner of choice, fellow NHL All-Star Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.



Duthie said the chance to return to TPC Toronto was a welcome opportunity to avenge last year’s narrow loss, which came down to a one-stroke margin on the 18th hole.



“We gave it a good run last year, but I feel like playing against actual athletes this year will help us raise the level of our game,” said Duthie. “Shawn absolutely bombs it off the tee, and I’m great at… two-putting from 10 feet. So I like our chances,” said Duthie.



Seguin, who plays regularly in the off-season and has worked his way down to a 7-handicap, said that he enjoyed seeing the inaugural edition of The Face-off last year and relished the chance to go up against Team Duthie in 2021.



“To have a fun day on an outstanding course while giving back to charity is always fantastic,” said Seguin. “I don’t think these guys stand a chance against actual athletes like Mark and myself, but the most important thing is that the charities will be the big winners of the day.”



An initial donation of $10,000 will be made by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the Humeniuk Foundation to each of the charities represented by the four players. Following the 18-hole match between teams, which will consist of six holes of net best-ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble, the winning team will earn an additional $5,000 donation each.



Duthie will be competing on behalf of DEBRA Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and to increasing Canadians’ awareness of this challenging disease.



McKenzie will compete for the SickKids Foundation, which inspires communities to invest in health and scientific advances to improve the lives of children and their families in Canada and around the world.



Scheifele will compete for The Frontline Fund, a returning charity from The Face-off in 2020. The Frontline Fund was created by leaders in the healthcare fundraising sector who formed a national coalition to help leading Canadian hospitals and foundations raise urgently needed funds to support the highest priority needs of participating hospital foundations, including to support COVID-19 and support for the Northern Territories and Indigenous health.



Seguin will compete for the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, a public teaching hospital providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services to those living with complex and serious mental illness.

The Face-off is part of a week-long schedule of events taking place at TPC Toronto during the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates, which runs from August 16-22.



For more information on The Face-off, visit ospreyvalley.com/thefaceoff