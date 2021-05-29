Flagstick Magazine – May 2021

After a frustrating, seemingly long wait golf has finally re-opened and the golf population has returned to the golf courses filling tee sheets all over the region. This is great news for the industry and great news for us that we are finally able to release another Digital Edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine.

We a very excited about this edition and also somewhat sad. The May 2021 Edition marks the “OFFICIAL” 25th Anniversary date of the original Flagstick Golf Magazine which first published in May of 1996. We have been dropping snippets of things from issues past on the website and will continue to escalate that as the season progresses but we had really hoped on producing a print version this year, however, it seems that is unlikely. The show must go on though and this issue features 100 Years of Organized Golf In The Region which we are happy that we have been a part of that growth at least for a 1/4 of the past 100 years. Kevin Haime returns with another 25th Anniversary Tip and so much more for you to read. [Read It All Here]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



