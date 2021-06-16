TeeTalk Podcast Episode #119 – U.S Open Preview with Mitch Theoret, Caddy for Taylor Pendrith

It’s a huge week in golf with the 121st U.S. Open on tap and we jump in with a draft, headlines we would and would not like to see, and lay out some of the best value bets for the week at Torrey Pines.

In The Week That Was we chat surprise winners on the PGA and LPGA Tours, update you on the latest drama from Brooks and Bryson, and hand out a few bogeys to things were spotted in the golf scene.

To help provide more perspective on the U.S. Open we welcome Mitch Theoret for our feature interview. A former professional hockey player, he is the caddy for friend and fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Mitch shares what they are seeing in the golf course this week, talks about strategy to play the course well, and predicts a winning score.

In the Mail Bag we reveal if we have ever quit during a round because of a playing partner, give advice about choosing what tee decks you should play, verify if Torrey Pines is REALLY a muni, give our take on buckets hats and tournaments formats we like, and let you know if group lessons are only for beginning golfers.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode #119 U.S. Open Preview

