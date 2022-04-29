Finding The Correct Width Of Stance For Your Golf Swing

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | Golf swings are very unique which makes the components of each individuals golf swing unique as well. Your width of stance is as important as your grip, your backswing and your follow-through. The key is to find your correct width of stance for your swing and in the tip I will give you a little help in that department. Enjoy this golf tip from the Kevin Haime Golf School and be sure to subscribe to this channel to ensure you get all of the latest Lesson Tee tips each week.

